Watch MLB on WYCI

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

WYCI is the place for Major League Baseball all season long! No one has more exclusive regular season games and must-see teams!

DATE DAY MATCHUP FIRST PITCH 15-APRIL Saturday Mets @ Athletics 4:07PM 16-APRIL Sunday Mets @ Athletics 4:37PM 28-APRIL Friday Braves @ Mets 7:10PM 12-MAY Friday Mets @ Nationals 7:05PM 20-MAY Saturday Guardians @ Mets 4:10PM 26-MAY Friday Mets @ Rockies 8:40PM 27-MAY Saturday Mets @ Rockies 9:10PM 13-JUN Tuesday Yankees @ Mets 7:10PM 17-JUN Saturday Cardinals @ Mets 4:10PM 18-JUN Sunday Cardinals @ Mets 1:40PM 24-JUN Saturday Mets @ Phillies 4:05PM 25-JUN Sunday Mets @ Phillies 1:35PM 9-JUL Saturday Mets @ Padres 4:10PM 16-JUL Sunday Dodgers @ Mets 1:40PM 22-JUL Saturday Mets @ Red Sox 4:10PM 23-JUL Sunday Mets @ Red Sox TBD 28-JUL Friday Nationals @ Mets 7:10PM 30-JUL Sunday National @ Mets 1:40PM 12-AUG Saturday Mets @ Braves 7:10PM 19-AUG Saturday Mets @ Cardinals 7:15PM 20-AUG Sunday Mets @ Cardinals 2:15PM 26-AUG Saturday Angles @ Mets 7:10PM 28-AUG Monday Rangers @ Mets 7:10PM 16-SEP Saturday Reds @ Mets 7:10PM 17-SEP Sunday Reds @ Mets 1:40Pm 23-SEP Saturday Mets @ Phillies 4:05PM 24-SEP Sunday Mets @ Phillies 1:05PM 30-SEP Saturday Phillies @ Mets 7:10PM

Find WYCI over the air and on the below providers!

System/Location SD Channel HD Channel Comcast / Vermont 19 712 Spectrum / Plattsburgh 12 706 Spectrum / Barre, VT 12 706 Spectrum / Champlain, NY 22 1230 Spectrum / Ticonderoga, NY 14 1230 Spectrum / Tri-Lakes, NY 19 1230 Specturm / Malone, NY 12 1230 Spectrum / Littleton, NH 14 1230 Spectrum / Plymouth, NH 12 1230 Spectrum / Schroon Lake, NY 14 1230 Metro-Cast / Grafton, NH 17 DirecTV 40 DISH 34 Burlington Telecom / Burlington, VT 84 284

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.