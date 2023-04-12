WCAX Investigates: Suicides after Service

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The military call-up for the Global War on Terror began 20 years ago, with more than 3,000 Vermonters eventually deploying to Iraq and Afghanistan. Forty soldiers with Vermont ties were killed in combat and dozens were injured. But hundreds more suffered invisible wounds like PTSD. And for far too many, the battle back home became too much, leading to an epidemic of suicide, a problem far worse than the government has ever claimed.

“Just a kid full of life -- that’s the best way to describe her,” said Susan Sweetser, describing her daughter Ginny.

She was an athlete who earned the nickname “Boom Boom” when she played on the boys’ hockey team. She was adventurous -- as an accomplished skydiver -- and adored.

Sweetser says Ginny loved fun, her family, friends, and her country. and when terrorists attacked on 9/11, she needed to serve. “She felt called to do something,” Sweetser said. She says she tried three times to talk Ginny out of joining the military. “Those aren’t my proudest moments. ...It doesn’t make me feel like much of a patriot. ...but all I could think about was my worry for her.”

But on the first anniversary of 9/11, Ginny joined the army. And a year later, she deployed to Iraq. “It haunted her. When you’re down, that’s the place you go back to,” Sweetser said.

Ginny returned from war a changed person. She suffered from PTSD and a traumatic brain injury from a blast. The constant sniper fire and the deaths she witnessed -- including a civilian boy hit by a suicide bomber -- tormented her.

“He died while she held him. But she didn’t want him to die alone. She didn’t want him to die in the street,” Sweetser said. “It’s so hard for us to understand the inhumanity of war because it’s not how we live our lives. ...to deal with that level of inhumanity, it’s really difficult afterward to come to terms with it.”

Sweetser says Ginny struggled to get the mental health help and disability benefits she needed through Veterans Affairs. And on December 11, 2020, she took her own life. “She took her gun and she shot herself. And there’s no coming back from that. ...Ginny wanted the pain to stop,” Sweetser said.

A startling number of veterans die by suicide every day in the U.S. The VA estimates the number to be around 17 daily. That’s a 50% higher rate than the general population.

We obtained annual data on veteran suicides in Vermont dating back to 2009. Health department numbers show a low of ten in 2017 and a high of 32 in 2011. That’s a year after the largest call-up of the Vermont National Guard since World War II. Channel 3 News embedded with Vermont soldiers when 1,500 of them deployed to Afghanistan.

The VA touts some progress in reducing the number of veteran suicides but researchers pouring over the VA’s data determined the agency’s numbers are way off. “We were looking deeper into the data than is available to the VA,” said Jim Lorraine, who took part in Operation Deep Dive, an extensive study by America’s Warrior Partnership, a national nonprofit working to prevent veteran suicides. It teamed up with Duke University and the University of Alabama, and what they uncovered is alarming. Their research shows more than 40 U.S. veterans die by suicide daily, more than double what the VA reports.

Reporter Darren Perron: Where, in your view, is the VA falling short in keeping accurate numbers?

Jim Lorraine: I think what the VA needs to do is -- and we’ve had conversations with the VA about this -- is to look at the definition of who a veteran is.

Researchers found numerous cases where a veteran’s military history was incorrectly reported by medical examiners or family members, and where suicide was not listed as a cause of death in some small towns, where coroners knew the families. “For financial, stigma, and other reasons, they may not categorize it as suicide,” Lorraine said.

In addition, researchers discovered record-keeping mistakes, and that veterans no longer in the VA system, fell off the radar and their deaths by suicide weren’t tracked. But the biggest discrepancies related to drug overdoses, which the study often classified as accidents or unknown intent, even though there were indications the veterans were suicidal. “The VA is strictly counting suicide. I’ve got an overdose rate coming up even faster than the suicide rate. We’ve got to be ready,” Sweetser said.

“I’m extremely confident in the data,” said Dr. Matthew Miller, who leads the VA’s suicide prevention department in the U.S. He says the VA disputes the study’s findings and stands by their data showing a 10% decline in suicides among veterans in the last few years, though admits they have yet to review the full suicide study.

Reporter Darren Perron: So are you saying these findings simply aren’t true?

Dr. Matthew Miller: I’m saying the findings are not applicable directly to suicide as defined by the CDC and World Health Organization. Yes. ...The data originates from the CDC. The CDC collects it from the states and then reviews it and sends it to the DOD and to us for verification of veteran status.

Miller says Operation Deep Dive gives a misleading impression that his department is overlooking veteran suicides. He says 70% of vets who take their own lives, do so with a gun, but adds that another category of veteran fatalities is being looked at -- so-called deaths of despair that could involve drugs.

“I think they are undercounting it,” said Senator Peter Welch, D-Vt., who is calling on the VA to do better. He wants greater transparency in data collection to see if Operation Deep Dive exposed a problem being swept under the rug. “There’s got to be a forthright acknowledgment about what these pressures are and an accurate count of how many suicides are related to service.”

Sweetser says the VA needs to re-evaluate its record-keeping. “It’s too big to do the mission it’s given,” she said. “I consider Ginny to be as much a casualty of war as someone shot on the battlefield. I consider someone who served in a war zone and came home and turned to drugs and died from an overdose or fentanyl poisoning, to be as much as much a casualty of war as someone who was shot on the battlefield. But I don’t know that our system understands that.”

She says a broader scope could prevent suicides through more means of intervention and prevent the heartbreak for the families those vets leave behind. “We’re shattered, we’re broken. ... I don’t want another family to go through what we’re feeling. ... I know I’ll be with Ginny again but I wish I was with her right now.”

The VA says ending veteran suicides is a top priority and has made significant improvements in identifying vets at risk of taking their own lives, and calling on Congress and the White House to make more money available for community outreach. But getting vets the mental health care they need remains a major challenge in stopping suicides after service. Darren Perron will have more on that in part two of his investigation, Thursday on the Channe 3 News at 6 p.m.

