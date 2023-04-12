Vermont man dies in motorcycle crash

JAMAICA, Vt. (WCAX) - A Windham County man died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on Route 30 in the town of Jamaica just before 5 p.m. Vermont State Police say Romaine Smith, 61, of Jamaica, was headed south when he lost control of his Harley Davidson and went off the road near Island Lane. He died at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact the Westminster Barracks.

