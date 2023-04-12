Vermont man dies in motorcycle crash

File photo
File photo(Storyblocks)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMAICA, Vt. (WCAX) - A Windham County man died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on Route 30 in the town of Jamaica just before 5 p.m. Vermont State Police say Romaine Smith, 61, of Jamaica, was headed south when he lost control of his Harley Davidson and went off the road near Island Lane. He died at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact the Westminster Barracks.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waylon Kurts
Student from Vt. charged with plotting to cause violence at Minn. college
No signs of a threat were found after a suspected swatting incident sent police to search the...
Another swatting call reports an active shooter at a Vermont school
File image
Vernon man charged with possession of child porn
Police say a Vermont teen was impaired and driving at more than twice the posted speed limit...
Police: Vt. teen impaired, driving double the speed limit before crash
How easy or hard is it for landlords to evict bad tenants who are breaking the rules? People...
Tenant trouble: A closer look at rental rules in Vermont and evictions

Latest News

UEFA soccer coverage Wednesday to move Channel 3 News at 4pm to WYCI
For many people, pets are part of the family. And losing one can be really hard.
Kingdom support group helps people mourning pet loss
Small business loans are now available in Burlington. Mayor Miro Weinberger and the Burlington...
Burlington to offer small business loan
Backyard chicks bring delicious eggs with them, but also some health risks.
Officials warn about chicken-carried illnesses