Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! It won’t be quite as warm today as it was on Tuesday when we hit 70° for a high - the first time in the 70s since last Nov. 12th when we had a high of 71°. The day will start with some clouds, and a slight chance for a quick rain shower, during the morning hours. Then it will be turning more & more sunny as we go through the afternoon.

Thursday will be the warmest day of this stretch of warm weather. Highs will be well into the 70s, with some spots hitting or exceeding the 80 degree mark. Just like summer!

This stretch of dry, warm weather will continue into the weekend. Finally, a change in the weather pattern will happen late Sunday as a cold front comes at us from the west. That front will slowly move eastward through the day on Monday, accompanied by rain showers. Some showers will linger into Tuesday, as well. Temperatures will be coming down, closer to normal levels after that cold front moves through.

Until then, continue taking MAX Advantage of this almost summerlike preview! -Gary

