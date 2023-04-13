Burlington launches loan program to help small businesses grow

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington is launching a new loan program designed to grow small businesses in the city.

The zero-interest revolving loan program totals $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money that will be available to all brick-and-mortar locally owned small businesses with a specific interest in supporting women- and BIPOC-owned businesses.

The city says it’s all about lowering barriers for local businesses to thrive.

“By us lowering the barriers allowing them to access funding and capital to keep their businesses afloat or expand them if necessary, so this is an alternative source of funding for them,” said Kara Alnasrawi, the director of Business and Workforce Development in Burlington.

