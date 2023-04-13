Burlington pod community deals with evictions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been more than two months since the opening of the Burlington shelter pod community and officials say it’s going well for most residents.

The community on Elmwood Avenue in the city’s Old North End houses around 35 formerly homeless people and gives them on-site access to services including, job help and medical advice.

Residents also have to abide by rules such as no illicit drugs or alcohol in the community and being respectful to others. Officials say a handful of residents have been kicked out for not following the rules.

“It’s unfortunate, but as a result, the rest of the pod community is doing better. We kind of expected that that would occur, that there would be conditions that for some folks would be very difficult to manage. That’s happened, but it’s all good actually. We are feeling pretty good about it,” said Michael Monte with the Champlain Housing Trust, the group that manages the shelters.

Those who no longer live there are still being helped by community organizations. And Monte says some residents have been finding jobs.

