Burlington temperature soars into record-breaking territory

By Jess Langlois
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We skipped from spring straight to summer on Thursday as temperatures soared into record-breaking territory in Burlington.

The Queen City hit 88 degrees Thursday; that breaks the old record high of 84 by four degrees.

That also makes it the warmest day since Aug. 30 of last year, which had loads of people outside enjoying the sun.

“Oh, it’s warm. I didn’t expect it to be this warm but it’s beautiful,” said Chantal Binginot of Morrisville.

“We’ve been spending probably the majority of the day outside since probably 10 this morning, so we’ve all been getting a bit of color. Maybe a bit too much,” said Liv Evans of Bedford, Massachusetts.

On average, Burlington sees its first 80-degree day of the year at the end of April. This year’s first 80-degree day comes a little more than two weeks earlier than that. It’s also the earliest 80-degree day we’ve had since 2017.

The heat had people lined up for creemees.

But while everyone I talked to was enjoying the warmth, not everyone was ready for this much heat this early in the season. One person said they hoped it got a little cooler.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont man dies in motorcycle crash
Surveillance photo
Can you help Vermont police identify theft suspect?
Waylon Kurts
Student from Vt. charged with plotting to cause violence at Minn. college
Burlington repeat offender arrested
A man stands under a total solar eclipse in La Higuera, Chile, Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Vt., NY solar eclipse fans gear up for moment in the shade

Latest News

SDF
Burlington temperature soars into record-breaking territory
SDF
Burlington launches loan program to help small businesses grow
SDF
Vermonters expected to see boost in tax refunds
SDF
Warming weather brings warning about motorcycles on roads in our region