FBI warns against using public phone charging stations

If you're not careful, some devices could be capable of stealing your device's data.
By Susan Campbell and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – The FBI is warning people to avoid using public phone chargers commonly found in airports, hotels and malls.

A social media post by the agency’s Denver field office states, “bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices.”

“Hackers can put malware on these big charging kiosks, and you plug in and it could lock your system,” cyber security expert Adam Levin explained.

“It could crawl into your phone. It could get contact information. It could get passwords, all kinds of things. It can get data to transfer out.”

The FBI recommends carrying your own charger and USB cord and plugging into an electrical outlet to avoid “juice-jacking.”

Levin suggests it’s best to avoid using USB ports even on airplanes. If you’re going to be on a long flight, consider getting a portable power bank to charge up instead.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont man dies in motorcycle crash
Surveillance photo
Can you help Vermont police identify theft suspect?
Waylon Kurts
Student from Vt. charged with plotting to cause violence at Minn. college
Burlington repeat offender arrested
A man stands under a total solar eclipse in La Higuera, Chile, Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Vt., NY solar eclipse fans gear up for moment in the shade

Latest News

The event’s organizer, Billy McFarland, tweeted this week, “Fyre Festival II is finally...
Fyre Festival organizer says a reboot is on the way
San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
Tech consultant arrested in killing of Cash App founder
In this image taken from video, police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April...
Garland: Guardsman to be charged with removing classified info
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Lola Dunsirn was all smiles while surrounded by family and friends at her 105th birthday party.
Woman celebrating 105th birthday exercises regularly to stay young