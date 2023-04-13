Fire Departments warning of potentially dangerous brush fires

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire departments are once again warning residents about backyard burning.

Fire crews responded to a brush fire at a home off Spear Street Wednesday. The homeowner tells Channel Three, what started as a controlled burn, quickly got out of hand.

Fire officials say its extremely dry this week and things like grass and leaves are very flammable. While the region is no longer under a red flag warning, fire crews say to hold off for now.

“People often assume that because we’re just getting out of winter that conditions are moist from the snow pack -- but these lighter fuels especially grass and leaves and small saplings dry out quite quickly -- and without any rain they’re very likely to take off with even the smallest amount of wind” said Fire Chief Andrew Dickerson, of the Shelburne Fire Dept.

Officials say if you do plan to burn, have water nearby to put out the flames and let your local fire warden know about the burn ahead of time.

The U.S. Forest Service echoes what fire officials say and add; flammable materials should be at least 30 feet away from your home. You must have a burn permit when burning brush and have a clear path for emergency officials, just in case.

