Fletcher Free Library’s April book picks honor National Poetry Month

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - April is National Poetry Month, and the Fletcher Free Library is marking the occasion with some fun programming and with this month’s book picks.

If you visit the library in Burlington, you can find poems tucked into some of their books and some poetry postcards. They’re also highlighting some local poets whose works have been published. And there’s even poetry for kids.

They say it’s a literary genre that is under-appreciated.

“I think you’d be surprised how well you’ll understand poetry when you do read it because it speaks directly to you and it speaks to you in a way that’s very clear. Even if the wording is a little, you know, it’s not that linear storytelling that we get in in verse. It’s, it’s just, it plays with a little different part of your mind,” said Barbara Shatara of the Fletcher Free Library.

They say if you call the library this month, they might even have some poetry on their voicemail.

In honor of Poetry Month, April’s book picks focus on poetry. Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Barbara Shatara on recommended reading.

