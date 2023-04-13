Formella applauds N.D. EPA water policy hold

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s attorney general applauded a court decision that blocks EPA water policy changes.

John Formella said the U.S. District Court for North Dakota is banning the EPA from implementing its final rule redefining Waters in the United States.

Formella and dozens of other attorneys general filed a lawsuit against the EPA over this water change. He says the new rule would define “navigable waters’ to include ponds, streams, ditches, potholes, and other bodies of water under the Clean Water Act.

Formella said that would burden farmers and private landowners, who wouldn’t be able to make changes to their property without pricey permission.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont man dies in motorcycle crash
Surveillance photo
Can you help Vermont police identify theft suspect?
Waylon Kurts
Student from Vt. charged with plotting to cause violence at Minn. college
Burlington repeat offender arrested
A man stands under a total solar eclipse in La Higuera, Chile, Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Vt., NY solar eclipse fans gear up for moment in the shade

Latest News

File Photo
Rent the Chicken delivers seasonal birds thanks to Vt. teen
WHEELOCK BUILDING
Wheelock building sold to Fox Market
MARGARET STREET
Margaret Street construction to start Monday
BRUSH FIRE
Fire Departments warning of potentially dangerous brush fires