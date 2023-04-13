Formella applauds N.D. EPA water policy hold

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s attorney general applauded a court decision that blocks EPA water policy changes.

John Formella said the U.S. District Court for North Dakota is banning the EPA from implementing its final rule redefining Waters in the United States.

Formella and dozens of other attorneys general filed a lawsuit against the EPA over this water change. He says the new rule would define “navigable waters’ to include ponds, streams, ditches, potholes, and other bodies of water under the Clean Water Act.

Formella said that would burden farmers and private landowners, who wouldn’t be able to make changes to their property without pricey permission.

