Fraudsters target Vermont town, repeatedly trying to access bank account

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Repeated fraudulent attempts to access a Vermont town’s bank account caused town officials to switch banks. Now, East Montpelier is hoping their new account will give them a fresh and fraud-free start for their finances.

“We’re hoping that, you know, this is just bad luck,” East Montpelier Town Administrator Gina Jenkins said.

Officials from East Montpelier say the town’s bank account seemed to be cursed after facing countless attempts by scammers to access the town’s money.

“Anywhere from two to six as an average. The highest day was, I think, between 75 and 80... Some of the checks were written for $100,000, for $150,000, $50,000. So, it wouldn’t surprise me if we were to add up all that we’ve received that were over a million dollars in attempts at this point,” Jenkins said.

Although their previous bank, M&T, was able to flag and stop all the suspicious transactions attempted by fraudsters, town officials decided the best way to escape the fraudulent activity was to close their accounts at M&T and switch to the Northfield Savings Bank.

“We know we’re frustrated by these fraudulent checks, but that’s really not anyone’s fault,” Jenkins said.

The banking transition from M&T to Northfield Savings had been in the works for a while before the town was alerted to the most recent fraud attempt. But town officials say the nature of the most recent attempt to steal town funds caused them to accelerate the process.

“We got a call from our representative with M&T letting us know that someone physically tried to access our funds. Now we’re dealing with an actual, you know, person making a phone call. That was very, very concerning,” Jenkins said.

Even though the call was different, Jenkins says it highlighted the fact that the problem they had been facing wasn’t getting any better.

“I don’t know if any other towns have experienced something like this,” Jenkins said.

Vt. Attorney General Charity Clark says towns being targeted by fraudsters is actually nothing new, and that they can fall victim to the same types of scams that individual consumers can, too.

“We know that scammers target towns just like they target businesses and individuals. They’re using the same tactics to try to get municipalities also to send them money in some way,” said Clark, D-Vt. Attorney General. “I think the bottom line is scammers are going to do what works for them, you know, they want to separate you from your money, whatever is going to be effective is what they’re going to do.”

Now, with most of the town’s money transferred to Northfield Savings, the town’s treasurer will continue the process of setting up East Montpelier’s new account. Town officials say they don’t think the fraud attempts were a reflection of M&T Bank, but going forward they say they are hoping to get a little relief from the fear of fraud.

Gina Jenkins: I get emails and texts, and I’m looking forward to those stopping.

Reporter Kiana Burks: Just ready to clear those inboxes?

Gina Jenkins: Yes, exactly. Just sleeping better knowing that the account is now not connected to those particular bank account numbers or routing number.

The attorney general says that it’s important for municipalities to stay vigilant in spotting scams and recommends keeping fraud prevention protocols well-communicated among staff.

