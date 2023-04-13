Harwood school officials propose changes to restraint and seclusion policy

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Harwood Unified Union School District is a step closer to changing its processes surrounding restraint and seclusion.

Restraint and seclusion are practices that are permitted in the state only when students put themselves or someone else in danger. HUUSD has stood out with above-average use of the practices and district leaders and community members were looking to change their policies.

The district’s Restraint and Seclusion Committee Wednesday night presented its changes to the board to eliminate the inappropriate use of restraint and seclusion. That includes getting rid of prone and supine restraint -- when a child is restrained on their back or stomach. Other examples of restraint include walking a child out of the classroom while holding their hand. Seclusion is when a student is to be isolated from others.

“This is not meant as punishment and none of these methods should ever be applied in a way that is punishing. The district has been involved in a year-long training on the reset process and looking at lots of different ways situations can be handled,” said HUUSD board member Bobbi Rood.

“We are leading the way -- that is something else to consider is that we’re the first school district changing their policy -- that is a great jumping in spot,” said HUUSD board member Ashley Woods.

The board hopes to vote on the changes next month with the goal of implementing the policies next school year.

A bill in the Vermont House prohibits restraint and seclusion in publicly-funded schools.

Related Stories:

Report: Behavioral and emotional issues on the rise among Vt. children

Harwood Union Unified School District reevaluating restraint procedures

Vermont school district reviewing student restraint and seclusion practices

School Threats: The story behind the headlines

Analysis: What lies behind rash of school threats?

Report: Threats, violence taking toll on US educators

Preventing classroom conflicts: Helping students who need additional behavioral support

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.