Jamie Foxx recovering after experiencing medical complication

The Oscar winning actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted about her dad Wednesday on Instagram.
The Oscar winning actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted about her dad Wednesday on Instagram.(John Bauld / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Jamie Foxx is recovering after suffering some kind of medical scare.

The Oscar-winning actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted about her dad Wednesday on Instagram.

She did not release many details, only saying Foxx “experienced a medical complication Tuesday.”

She shared he was on his way to recovery due to quick action and great care and ended her post with asking for prayers and privacy for the family.

A spokesman for Foxx declined to share any further information including the exact nature of the actor’s medical condition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont man dies in motorcycle crash
Surveillance photo
Can you help Vermont police identify theft suspect?
Waylon Kurts
Student from Vt. charged with plotting to cause violence at Minn. college
Burlington repeat offender arrested
A man stands under a total solar eclipse in La Higuera, Chile, Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Vt., NY solar eclipse fans gear up for moment in the shade

Latest News

Fire crews respond to the Vt. Statehouse Thursday morning.
Vt. Statehouse evacuated after alarm malfunction
Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raises his fists on the floor of the House chamber to recognize...
Expelled to reinstated: Pearson returns to Tennessee House
An apparent police raid on a home in Richford early Thursday morning.
Police raid Richford home
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two pills for a medication abortion during a...
Court preserves access to abortion pill but tightens rules