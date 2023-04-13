Man facing charges for threat at New Hampshire high school

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - A 25-year-old man seen in a video with a gun in front of a New Hampshire high school threatening a shooting was arrested, police said Thursday.

The suspect, who was identified by Portsmouth Police as 25-year-old Kyle Hendrickson, is facing charges. Police did not list a hometown, but said he was known to frequent the New Hampshire seacoast area and southern Maine.

Hendrickson was apprehended over 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast in Portland, Maine, Seacostonline.com reported.

Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport said Hendrickson had not attended Portsmouth High School.

It’s unclear if Hendrickson has an attorney. A phone number for him had been disconnected.

At about 6 p.m. Wednesday, police received a tip about a video showing a man in a vehicle in front of the high school with a gun, according to law enforcement. The message on the video said, “Imma gonna shoot up the school.”

School officials announced they would cancel classes while the investigation continued.

Superintendent Zach McLaughlin said in a message to the community Wednesday that police notified him about the threat and that they would close all seven Portsmouth schools.

“I just want to acknowledge the emotions of a moment like this. It can be laced with fear, anger and sadness,” McLaughlin wrote in a statement posted on social media. “Amid this challenging time, we appreciate your support as we do our best to keep our students and staff safe.”

