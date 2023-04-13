Margaret Street construction to start Monday

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh Officials and project leaders took questions about the upcoming construction on Margaret Street, Wednesday.

The meeting was specifically for residents and business owners on Margaret Street, who are directly impacted by construction.

Information shared included what they could expect and how changes will be communicated to them.

Construction to revitalize one of the city’s busiest streets will start next Monday.

