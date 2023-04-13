Mikaela Shiffrin makes Time 100 Most Influential People list

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin poses with her trophies for the alpine ski, World Cup slalom...
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin poses with her trophies for the alpine ski, World Cup slalom discipline, giant slalom discipline, and overall leader, right, in Soldeu, Andorra, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)(Alessandro Trovati | (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati))
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Skier Mikaela Shiffrin has made Time Magazine’s list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2023.

Shiffrin won 87 World Cup races this year, beating the previous record of 86.

At only 27 years old, she’s won five overall World Cup titles and two Olympic golds.

And we get to claim her here in Vermont because she honed her skills at Burke Mountain Academy!

In a tweet, Shiffrin said she can’t even put into words what an honor it is.

Congratulations, Mikaela!

