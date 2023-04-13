Mikaela Shiffrin makes Time 100 Most Influential People list
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Skier Mikaela Shiffrin has made Time Magazine’s list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2023.
Shiffrin won 87 World Cup races this year, beating the previous record of 86.
At only 27 years old, she’s won five overall World Cup titles and two Olympic golds.
And we get to claim her here in Vermont because she honed her skills at Burke Mountain Academy!
In a tweet, Shiffrin said she can’t even put into words what an honor it is.
Congratulations, Mikaela!
Related Stories:
Sports journalist shares insight into what makes skier Shiffrin so special
Skier Shiffrin wins slalom for record World Cup win 87
East Burke reacts to Shiffrin’s record-breaking run
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin gets her record 86th World Cup victory
Shiffrin wins slalom, moves within 1 win of World Cup record
Shiffrin adds to record total with 84th win in another GS
Shiffrin’s alma mater celebrates World Cup milestone
American skier Shiffrin wins record 83rd World Cup race
Dramatic finish caps Sunday at Heroic Killington Cup
Shiffrin’s Olympics: 5 individual races, no medals, 3 DNFs
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.