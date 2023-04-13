Mikaela Shiffrin makes Time 100 Most Influential People list

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Skier Mikaela Shiffrin has made Time Magazine’s list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2023.

Shiffrin won 87 World Cup races this year, beating the previous record of 86.

At only 27 years old, she’s won five overall World Cup titles and two Olympic golds.

And we get to claim her here in Vermont because she honed her skills at Burke Mountain Academy!

In a tweet, Shiffrin said she can’t even put into words what an honor it is.

I can’t even put into words what an honor it is to be a part of @TIME’s list of 100 Most Influential People. But I’d be remiss to not acknowledge everyone around me who has made this possible. This sport takes us across the world…(cont.⬇️)#TIME100 pic.twitter.com/sJXUznAKgA — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) April 13, 2023

Congratulations, Mikaela!

Related Stories:

Sports journalist shares insight into what makes skier Shiffrin so special

Skier Shiffrin wins slalom for record World Cup win 87

East Burke reacts to Shiffrin’s record-breaking run

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin gets her record 86th World Cup victory

Shiffrin wins slalom, moves within 1 win of World Cup record

Shiffrin adds to record total with 84th win in another GS

Shiffrin’s alma mater celebrates World Cup milestone

American skier Shiffrin wins record 83rd World Cup race

Dramatic finish caps Sunday at Heroic Killington Cup

Shiffrin’s Olympics: 5 individual races, no medals, 3 DNFs

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.