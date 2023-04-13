Police: 71-year-old woman accused of beating husband was ‘tired of taking care of him’

Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (Gray News) – A 71-year-old woman is facing assault charges after being accused of beating her disabled husband with a metal pipe.

Officers with the Peoria Police Department said Mary Finkey had fallen near the front door and told her husband she was “tired of taking care of him.”

Her husband told police she had been drinking throughout the evening when he was assaulted with the pipe.

Finkey was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont man dies in motorcycle crash
Surveillance photo
Can you help Vermont police identify theft suspect?
Waylon Kurts
Student from Vt. charged with plotting to cause violence at Minn. college
Burlington repeat offender arrested
A man stands under a total solar eclipse in La Higuera, Chile, Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Vt., NY solar eclipse fans gear up for moment in the shade

Latest News

The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Diplomat: Russia might discuss swap for jailed US reporter
There is an “interagency effort” underway to determine the impact and source of the trove of...
AP sources: FBI wants to speak with Guardsman in leaks probe
Homicide detectives are investigating the self-defense claim of a Walgreens team leader,...
Nashville Walgreens worker shoots pregnant woman accused of shoplifting, police say
San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
San Francisco police make arrest in death of Cash App founder
Police raided a home in Richford early Thursday morning.
Police raid Richford home