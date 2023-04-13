Police investigating threat at BFA-Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - All classes and activities were canceled Thursday at BFA-Fairfax as police continued to investigate a threat that prompted lockdowns Wednesday.

Authorities say at least three students received a phone call around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon from an unidentified number that stated there was going to be a school shooting at BFA-Fairfax. The school went into lockdown and police found no indication of an immediate threat.

Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore says the incident doesn’t appear to be swatting, which is when a hoax call is designed to draw first responders to a school. “The one’s that we’ve seen historically have really been about active events going on. So, they’ve required a certain level of response,” he said. “But because this communication was directed at a specific student, that was an additional concern that we had.”

He says his department is working with the Vermont State Police to analyze cell phone data to track the caller.

The school will be open Friday with deputies present on campus.

