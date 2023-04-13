Police raid Richford home

An apparent police raid on a home in Richford early Thursday morning.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - An apparent police raid on a home in Richford early Thursday morning.

“State police-- we have a warrant. Come with your hands up to the front door,” Vermont State Police announced over a speaker at the home on Center Street.

Police then made their way to Noyes Street, where a witness tells us they rounded up more people.

We don’t yet know who was arrested or why, but we are working to find out more.

