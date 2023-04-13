Rent the Chicken delivers seasonal birds thanks to Vt. teen

GREENSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Chicken are not your typical rental but it’s giving people who want farm fresh food a part-time deal.

Rent the Chicken is a service providing chickens for the summer all over the country. There’s an affiliate in the Green Mountain State, an operation run almost entirely by a 16-year-old boy.

Agriculture might be big here in Vermont but not many 16-year-olds can say they’re in charge of 60 chickens.

“I really like chickens. I’ve had chickens since I was like six or seven, and I just wanted to share I want to share with people,” said Warren Hill from Greensboro.

This is Warren Hill’s third year participating in Rent the Chicken, it’s a national organization that provides all the supplies you need to start a chicken coop. Then folks in the state sign up, and a chicken, coop, and supplies are delivered to their home for them to have in their backyard from May through October.

“I’ll deliver it with all the stuff you’re gonna need. And then I’ll just come to pick it up at the end of the summer, and that way you guys won’t deal with it for the winter,” said Hill.

There used to be one other Rent the Chicken affiliate in Vermont but they’ve stopped so now Hill and his family are covering the entire state. He’s taken on their chickens, nearly doubling his responsibility.

“I get up in the morning, just for a breakfast. Come out and just quickly feed the chickens and give them water and just make sure they all look good, collect the eggs and then that’s pretty it,” said Hill.

His mom, Laura, says having her children involved in agriculture is vital and they were excited when he brought the idea to them when he was 14.

“It did take some parent involvement, but Warren’s Dad and I both were willing to drive him around,” said Laura Hill.

The Hill family is based in Greensboro. They’re delivering chickens all over the state, to places like Burlington and Barre. But this year Warren has his driver’s license and will be touring the state chickens in tow.

“He pretty much does it all by himself but when he’s not here he has something going on you know we’ll step in,” said Laura Hill.

“I love seeing people’s reactions when they first get their chickens, a lot of people are young couples with a bunch of young kids and they’re just like all so excited to get the chickens. It’s just it’s super fun to see,” said Warren Hill.

Warren will be making his first delivery of the season to folks in Vermont the first week of May.

