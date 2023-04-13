Vermont adventurer has a new story to tell

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is full of interesting people and one of them has found herself in the spotlight lately. Jan Reynolds is a record-setting athlete, a storyteller, a photographer, and more. Pushing gender roles aside, Reynolds has used her adventures around the world to share bigger stories with everyone.

Jan Reynolds is many things, but perhaps the best word to describe her is fascinating. “We’re all remarkable. It just depends on how we test ourselves,” Reynolds said.

The Stowe resident wears many hats. She’s a record-setting explorer, skier, biathlete, photographer, storyteller, and author. “Trying to run through a list of activities is kind of futile because, in a sense, I’m the eternal beginner. I’m forever throwing myself into things to see if I’ll measure up,” Reynolds said.

One of her most recent triumphs was induction into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame. A fitting honor for a woman who has climbed and skied all of the peaks surrounding Mount Everest -- twice.

And if skiing it isn’t interesting enough, she’s also hot air ballooned over the highest peak in the world. “I got a phone call and I heard this, ‘G’day mate, you wanna balloon over Everest?’” she recalled.

She latched on to a film crew setting out to float over the mountain, who realized they needed a very specific addition to the basket. “‘We need an American climber who is intimately familiar with Everest -- all sides -- and a woman.’ And they just laughed -- it doesn’t exist.”

That climber was Reynolds. “It’s kind of hilarious when we’re crashing because we’re all mic’ed up and you can hear I’m telling them, ‘We’re fine, we’re going to make it,’” Reynolds said.

But no matter the flavor of the adventure, Reynolds says she was doing it to collect stories. “I am a writer and a photographer, and those were all the places I went to get my story,” she said.

Reynolds is seemingly most proud of her work as an author. She’s written and published over 20 books -- non-fiction and children’s books -- all about Indigenous people she’s come to know on her treks.

“I fell in love with all these Indigenous people that I found in the nooks and the crannies of the planet when I would climb and ski something, and I would end up setting a record,” Reynolds said.

Her goal, she says, is to show both children and adults, that we’re all one big human family, that we need to be good to each other, and the planet.

But it just so happens, Reynolds has had a whirlwind of adventures while trying to do it. “None of us gets out of here alive, so have a good time while you’re here,” Reynolds said.

She says she’s currently working on a book about the Bajau people of the Indonesian region. She says they live much of their life underwater -- up to 13 minutes at a time -- so Reynolds had to get scuba certified just to take their pictures. With no extreme adventures on the books right now, she says she’s hoping to spend more time with the Bajau in the future.

