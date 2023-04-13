Vermont sheriff facing assault case says office running smoothly

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont sheriff who is facing an assault case says things are going smoothly since he recently took over the office.

Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore is being prosecuted for his actions against a detainee last August, where he was seen on surveillance video kicking a man in custody.

Grismore says since taking over as sheriff in February, things have gone smoothly at the department.

He says his focus is on minimizing distractions for his deputies.

“There’s a lot of challenging things that we’re facing and I’m trying my best to make sure that the things going on in my personal side of things are not distractions to the mission that we have. There’s important work to do and we need to remain focused and dedicated to providing the best police services we can to the citizens of Franklin County and that’s our mission,” Grismore said.

The sheriff says his team is working to get the case dismissed but they are willing to go to trial if necessary.

He’s due back in court at the end of this month.

