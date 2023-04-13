Vermonters expected to see boost in tax refunds

By Cam Smith
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The deadline to file your taxes on time -- Tuesday, April 18 -- is fast approaching.

And because these are 2022 returns, Vermont Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio says there still may be some lingering pandemic benefits you might be entitled to, such as a larger federal child tax credit and earned income credit increases.

“And we also expanded the SS benefits exemption for Vermont personal income taxes, as well as created new partial exemptions for those with military retirement pay and civil service retirement pay benefits. So, there’s a lot out there that Vermonters can look for this year, and they might notice their refund is larger than the past,” Bolio said.

You can also check in with the state on the status of your refund or other questions.

