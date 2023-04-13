Vt. Senate poised to pass their own pay raise

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - What should a citizen legislature look like and how should they get paid? Those were the questions raised Thursday as the Senate advanced a bill to boost their own pay.

Vermont has long prided itself on having a citizen legislature, but its political makeup has changed a lot in the last 60 years. Before reapportionment in 1964, the General Assembly was made up mostly of Republican farmers and met for about 10 weeks in the winter. But the size of the state and the needs of Vermonters have evolved.

“We desire to improve the quality of life for all Vermonters. And as we look at that, it’s taken on complex discussions to try to achieve that,” said Mark Snelling with the Snelling Center for Government.

Average sessions now last about 18 weeks, or as long as it takes to pass a budget. But after about one-third of the Legislature stepped down last year -- many citing the financial strain of serving and raising a family -- there have been renewed concerns that the job only attracts Vermonters of financial means or those who are retired.

Sen. Becca White, D-Windsor County, says most people can’t make that commitment. “On top of balancing a difficult conversation with employers where you’re asking them to serve for any period of time outside of your work,” she said. “We want the average Vermonter to have the ability to serve when they are called to serve. We want them to be of all ages, backgrounds, family configurations, and be able to run and serve when they’re in office.”

Others say it’s become a 24-7 commitment and that the role is a lot different than it was 50 years ago. “Everyone has your number. Literally, everyone calls you, everyone sends you emails, and you are invited to everything, everywhere that everyone is doing,” said Sen. Phil Baruth, D-Chittenden County.

The proposal advanced by the Senate would increase legislator pay from $14,000 to $20,5000 by 2027, along with providing state employee health insurance and meal and housing stipends.

But some, including Sen. Russ Ingalls, R-Essex/Orleans Counties, say access to democracy could be strengthened if lawmakers raised wages and shortened the session to three months. “I think that could be more palatable to the public -- which will have had a lot to say about this bill,” he said.

Governor Phil Scott, who previously served in the Senate, says shortening the session and legislating less could help access. “Maybe you don’t take up some of your time with things that aren’t going to make it through. You have to prioritize,” he said earlier this week.

The proposal to raise legislative pay passed on a preliminary vote of 19 to 10 and final approval is expected Friday before going to the House.

