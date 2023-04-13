Vt. Statehouse evacuated after alarm malfunction

Fire crews respond to the Vt. Statehouse Thursday morning.
Fire crews respond to the Vt. Statehouse Thursday morning.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Statehouse was evacuated Thursday morning after what fire officials say was a malfunction in the alarm system.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. Fire alarms went off and lawmakers, staff, and other visitors filed out of the building and down fire escapes.

After checking out the building, fire creews say the alarm was a malfunction and likely related to work being done on the sprinkler system.

The all-clear sign was given about 25 minutes later.

