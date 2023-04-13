Warming weather brings warning about motorcycles on roads in our region

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - With the warmer temperatures, motorcycle riders are back on the road, which has industry experts reminding the public to drive with caution.

Business has picked up in recent days at Twin States Harley-Davidson in Lebanon.

New Hampshire is known for its biking culture, especially during Motorcycle Week in Laconia every summer.

But with added traffic comes added danger, and experts urge everyone to keep an eye out.

“Defensive is one word, I like to say being alert. I guess they kind of tie together but it’s being alert, being aware of your surroundings, paying attention and trying to avoid the distractions,” said Aaron Joyner, the general manager of Twin States Harley-Davidson.

Last year in New Hampshire alone there were 31 fatal motorcycle wrecks; that’s up significantly from the previous year.

Earlier this week in Vermont, a Jamaica man was killed after a crash on Route 30.

