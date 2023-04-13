Wheelock building sold to Fox Market

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The future of the Wheelock building in Barre has been decided.

City councilors approved the city manager to enter into sale negotiations with Fox Market.

Dozens of people spoke at Tuesday’s council meeting many in favor of welcoming Fox Market saying it will draw a younger crowd to Barre’s downtown.

The business provides a place to gather while selling homemade pastries, coffee, beer, and more.

Though, some expressed concern about where the Barre partnership which currently resides in the building will go.

