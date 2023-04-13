Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Apr. 13, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New record high temperatures were set on Thursday in Burlington, Plattsburgh, Montpelier and Massena. Burlington made it to 88 degrees, which is the warmest it has ever been, this early in the year, on record. A weak frontal boundary will move down from the north on Thursday night and bring some slightly cooler temperatures to our northern areas for Friday.

Skies will be mostly sunny once again on Friday. We’ll see a range in temperatures from north to south. Morning lows will start in the low 50s, with highs by the afternoon in the upper 60s and low 70s over northern Vermont, and highs back in the upper 70s and low 80s over southern parts of the state.

Our weather will remain warm and dry through the weekend. Skies will be partly sunny on Saturday with increasing clouds on Sunday. Temperatures will return to the low to mid 70s. Cloudy skies will be back on Monday with wet weather arriving during the day. Plan on periods of rain through Monday afternoon through the evening hours. Highs to start the work week will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Seasonable temperatures return for the middle of next week. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday with the chance of lingering showers each day. Highs will return to the low to mid 50s.

