BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We have been enjoying some fine, late-springlike weather lately. Today, it is going to look . . . and feel . . . just like the middle of summer!

A huge area of high pressure is settling in over the northeastern U.S. That will give us bright, sunny skies. Also, very warm air, which has been in the upper midwest over the last few days, will be moving our way. So, temperatures will be climbing into the upper 70s to the low/mid 80s today! We will come close to the record high for the day in Burlington, which stands at 84°, set in 1945.

It will be a mild, summerlike night tonight. On Friday, a weak cold front will slip down from Canada with a few clouds and just slightly cooler air, but it will still be well above normal (normal high for Burlington is now 54°). It will stay warm & dry right through the upcoming weekend.

Finally, there will be a change in the weather pattern on Sunday night into Monday when a frontal system moves in from the west. It will be rainy & cooler on Monday, and it will stay unsettled and even cooler for both Tuesday & Wednesday, when temperatures will return to more normal levels.

Try to get outdoors and enjoy this stretch of MAX Advantage Weather over the next few days. -Gary

