Aaron Deloney explains decision to return to UVM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Tuesday, senior guard Aaron Deloney announced on social media that he would withdraw his name from the transfer portal and return to the UVM men’s basketball team for his bonus year of eligibility.

On Thursday, we got our first chance to speak with Deloney since he made his decision. The two-time America East sixth man of the year said that his primary motivation in entering the portal was to be closer to his home in Portland, Oregon. Deloney says he was in contact with several schools in the Big Sky Conference and a handful in the Mountain West, singling out Wyoming as a program that he very nearly committed to. He also was in contact with at least one major conference program, mentioning Purdue, the defending Big Ten Champions.

At the end of the day though, when push came to shove, Deloney made the decision to reach back out to John Becker and the Catamount coaching staff, and he’s looking forward to keeping the ball rolling at Patrick Gym next year.

“Definitely. That was a part of me coming back. I know everything here, I know how good the fans are gonna be, I know my teammates,” Deloney said. “I got a chance to lead them a little bit this year. But I just know everything, the system, the ins and outs so there’s definitely a lot of comfort there.”

“I think it’s a big, big deal and all along, I’m constantly thinking about the team a year from now, two years from now,” Becker said. “The talent and the production on the court speak for themselves, but the leadership piece, this will be his team.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.