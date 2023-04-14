Alewife seasonal fish kill smelling up local beaches

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Lake Champlain beaches are being bombarded with smelly, dead fish.

Vermont wildlife officials say the warm weather is causing alewives to wash up. The non-native species are subject to seasonal fish kills because they can’t handle the lake’s cold temperatures. They die in the winter and get frozen in the ice and then thaw out and float to shore in the spring.

Alewives are normally found in the Atlantic Ocean and were first documented in the Lake in the early 2000s. Biologists say the die-off happens almost every year. “This is one of those points about this is what happens when an exotic species comes in. They’re not really meant for this environment. It’s not a chemical spill, it’s not a pollutant in any way or shape. It’s just these fish are not meant for a freshwater system. And when we have these winter events and cold water temperatures, it just pushes them over the edge,” said Bernie Pientka, a biologist with Vermont Fish and Wildlife.

He says it’s another important lesson in why it’s important to not introduce invasive species into the lake.

