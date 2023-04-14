SSCF Superintendent on leave after allegations of misconduct

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Alleged misconduct has led the Department of Corrections to place Southern State Correctional Facility superintendent, Mike Lyon on leave.

The DOC says placing Lyon on paid administrative leave, while the department of human resources conducts an independent investigation, is standard practice.

They did not say what the alleged misconduct was but that it is not connected to any recent inmate deaths.

