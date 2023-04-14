SSCF Superintendent on leave after allegations of misconduct

Southern State Correctional Facility
Southern State Correctional Facility(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Alleged misconduct has led the Department of Corrections to place Southern State Correctional Facility superintendent, Mike Lyon on leave.

The DOC says placing Lyon on paid administrative leave, while the department of human resources conducts an independent investigation, is standard practice.

They did not say what the alleged misconduct was but that it is not connected to any recent inmate deaths.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police raided a home in Richford early Thursday morning.
Police raid Richford home
Surveillance photo
Can you help Vermont police identify theft suspect?
Burlington repeat offender arrested
File photo
Vermont man dies in motorcycle crash
Everett Simpson
Acting as own lawyer, alleged kidnapper cross-examines victim in federal trial

Latest News

VETERANS
WCAX Investigates: Suicides after Service - Pt. 2
bank fraud
Fraudsters target Vermont town, repeatedly trying to access bank account
No signs of a threat were found after a suspected swatting incident sent police to search the...
Building structure causes disruptions in radio frequencies at Middlebury response
Ginny Sweetser
WCAX Investigates: Suicides after Service - Pt. 2