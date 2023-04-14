Big Latch On encourages parents to breastfeed

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Big Latch On is encouraging breastfeeding women to get together to celebrate.

The event is Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospitals. At exactly 10:30 a.m., babies will be encouraged to latch onto their mothers for a full minute.

The event originated in New Zealand and was started by the Women’s Health Action in 2005 as part of World Breastfeeding Week.

The Plattsburgh Big Latch On is held annually as part of this worldwide effort to promote breastfeeding as a healthy start for babies

