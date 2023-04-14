Brattleboro crowned ‘Strongest Town’

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The results are in and Brattleboro has been named the “Strongest Town” in the country.

Brattleboro narrowly edged out Saranac Lake, New York, to win the top honor in the online contest organized by the nonprofit Small Towns.

A total of 36 towns across the U.S. and Canada submitted applications for the annual contest that highlights resilient communities.

The arts, transportation, and its people are just a few of the reasons Brattleboro came out on top. Brattleboro residents Sarah Lang submitted the application. “I have always been really proud of Brattleboro and the work that the residents and the volunteers and the town staff have been doing for years and I just thought it was about time we got some recognition for it,” Lang said.

Representatives from Brattleboro will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, at the end of May to be formally named this year’s Strongest Town.

