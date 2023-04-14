Building structure causes disruptions in radio frequencies at Middlebury response

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Communication problems in last weekend’s emergency response at Middlebury College.

Sunday, Police responded to the campus library for reports of an active shooter that turned out to be a hoax and everyone was ok.

Middlebury police who were on state police radio channels were not able to communicate with law enforcement outside of the building.

Middlebury Police Chief, Tom Hanley says the thick walls and structure of the library prevented police radios from working.

“We responded immediately and got immediate aid from VSP. The issue was of course they couldn’t talk to anyone outside of the building. As supplemental units showed up we couldn’t get a view of what was going on outside of the building” said Chief Hanley.

The chief says they will now test different radio frequencies to see which ones will work for other agencies.

Governor Phil Scott says the state police are also reviewing the communication discrepancy to see what happened.

