Burke leads the way for Lax Cats

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In most sports, after a team scores, they have to give the ball over and let the other team’s offense have a chance. That is not the case in men’s lacrosse, which makes faceoffs one of the most critically important aspects of the game. Fortunately for UVM, they have one of the very best faceoff guys in the country.

“The faceoff X is really what gets the game started, said UVM head coach Chris Feifs. “When the game’s on the line, you go to that guy.”

“I think a lot of people look at it from, you know, what’s kind of the right headspace to be in,” said UVM senior faceoff specialist Tommy Burke. “I try to be like Patrick from Spongebob. Nothing going on in between the ears, because I really think that thought piece can almost hold you back.”

Don’t get it twisted. Burke is a dean’s list student who was named academic all conference last year...but whatever mental approach he’s taking seems to be working for him. In each of the last three seasons, the Catamount FOGO has found himself in the top 5 in the country in faceoff percentage.

“In high school, I was always looking up to these guys that were older, committed to you know, huge schools or were putting up crazy numbers,” Burke said. “And for me, I was just always trying to climb that mountain to being able to compete with those guys. And in a weird way it almost feels like I blinked and now I’m with a lot of those guys.”

Burke’s rise didn’t happen by accident.

“In eighth grade, I always just used to take them, because they needed a guy to do it,” Burke said. “I kind of came to a conclusion, where I was like, ‘Look, if I put an hour or two hours a day into this for the next year, I have to get good at it.’ And so, I did it.”

In high school Burke went to great lengths to sharpen his skills and get noticed.

“I actually played lacrosse for a Canadian club team,” Burke said. “I would take the train like 12 hours down from upstate New York to Baltimore, and then spend the night on like a teammate or a friend’s couch. My parents got a few calls from college coaches and didn’t know what was really going on. They thought it was like a prank call. My mom hung up the phone on another Division I program.”

Fortunately, that program wasn’t UVM.

“With Vermont, we have to be creative with where we recruit, and we cast a wide net,” Feifs said. “It just so happened that one of my connections from Camp Dudley was familiar with Tommy Burke from being a counselor there and said, ‘Hey, here’s a guy that’s been relentlessly working on his faceoff work all Summer long, and you might want to take a look at him.’”

“Came here my junior year in high school, toured, I loved it,” Burke said of UVM. “My mom was ready to commit that day, but my stepdad said ‘Hey look, you have to look at another school.’ It was a good tour, but it paled in comparison to UVM. I committed the day after that.”

Both Burke and the Cats were so excited to get going that he finished high school a semester early and joined Vermont for the 2020 campaign.

“I graduated high school December 14th, and then we scrimmaged Maryland January 8th,” Burke said of the turnaround.

Burke had a decent start to his freshman year until COVID shut it down just four games in. But rather than wallow in his misfortune, Burke got to work...and maybe benefited from a major rule change that offseason.

“He was texting me and sending me videos throughout COVID, you know, while everybody was cooped up,” Feifs said. “He was in his front yard by himself, just taking reps by himself. You know when the rule changed happened in 2020, going from motorcycle grip to standing neutral, Tommy was right on the edge of that news and he attacked that new kind of grip right away.”

“I think that facing off on a knee, it was a lot more of a you know, rotational, wrestling type,” Burke added. “With standing up, the majority of the ball is won kind of off that initial clamp. I think something that I excel at is really that handspeed piece.”

Burke went from 46% to a hair shy of 70% at the X his sophomore year, and he’s stayed among the nation’s best for three straight seasons. The team success followed with two America East titles. Now approaching the end of his time in Catamount Country, Burke has his eyes set on yet another crown.

“UVM has been the best decision I’ve ever made,” he said. “There’s never been a day where I regretted it. Me and my teammates, this senior class, I think all of us just want to leave a lasting legacy. And this year guys are just really just trying to dial in and do anything we can to make this year our best one, because this place has given so much to us and we really want to give back.”

