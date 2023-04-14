Burlington sees post-pandemic glut of office space

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With continued work-from-home policies, a lot of commercial office space in Burlington remains empty. But demand for retail and restaurant space is bouncing back.

Homeport, a staple of Burlington’s Church Street for decades, continues to bounce back after COVID. Mark Bouchett, the owner of the housewares store, says though it has been a rocky road back, they got creative to stay open and now are seeing great retail numbers.

“The good restauranteurs, the good retailers adapt and become better. They become better for their communities, they become more competitive, they add services -- which a lot of places did of course,” Bouchett said.

There’s also been interest in storefronts from national retailers, including at the Burton space. While those companies can be important, Burlington business and workforce director Kara Alnasrawi says local businesses are important. “While, of course, it’s important to have large anchors and national chains occasionally in communities, It really is that local, small business community that forms the fabric of our economy,” she said.

While retail continues to bounce back after a year of heightened crime downtown and a spike in shoplifting, some retailers remain nervous. “I’ve noticed even just this past week there is a greater presence of the Burlington Police Department downtown. They don’t have to be out doing anything, but just having a presence here helps create more of a feeling of safety,” said Tony Blake with V/T Commercial Real Estate.

As many sectors of real estate are seeing a pandemic comeback, commercial office space has struggled. Blake says he has more than 30 listings just in Burlington alone. He says he doesn’t expect the demand to return to what it was pre-pandemic. “The large office users no longer need 10,000, 20,0000 square feet because they’re telling their staff, ‘Okay, we want you in three days a week. You may not have an office -- you’ll have a desk. Come in, find a place to work. and leave,’” Blake said.

There is tremendous demand for residential space and some property owners have been able to convert unused offices into apartments. But Blake says it can be a difficult switch to make.

