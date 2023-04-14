Citizen’s Academy aims to give Essex residents inside look at police department

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A new program aims to improve relations between Essex residents and the police.

The Citizen’s Academy is run by the Essex Police with the goal of giving people a glimpse of what officers learn at basic training and creating volunteer opportunities for folks to embed within the department in various roles.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Essex Police Sgt. Michael Chistolini about the program’s goal of bringing civilians and law enforcement closer together.

