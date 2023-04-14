Dartmouth Health cuts ribbon on $150M Patient Pavilion

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Dartmouth Health Friday celebrated the opening of its new Patient Pavilion.

A host of medical center staff and community members gathered for the ribbon cutting of the 64-room tower. The five-story building on DHMC’s main campus also includes a new Nursing Education Center. The $150 million project started two years ago and is designed to meet the health care needs of the region. The medical center gets 500 requests for transport to the facility from acutely ill patients every month.

“We will be able to transfer them in a more expeditious way from their home facility here, and then actually return them to their home facility after we deliver their care. I would say that these are our principles -- we want to deliver care close to home,” said Dr. Joanne Conroy, Dartmouth Health’s president and CEO.

The first patients are expected to be admitted to the Pavilion at the beginning of May. The tower was designed with room for two more patient floors if and when the need arises.

