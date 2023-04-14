Dartmouth-Hitchcock reverses sugary drink policy

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A ban on sugary sodas at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is a thing of the past.

For over a decade, DHMC has not sold drinks like Pepsi and Coke in its food court to promote good health. But the medical center recently reversed that policy. Officials say they are simply responding to the repeated requests from staff members who often were forced to bring their own soda of choice from home.

“Frankly, we have gotten dozens and dozens of requests from staff on engagement surveys and in our email requesting us to carry sugared sodas again. We have other sugars products within our cafeteria -- candies, cakes -- that type of thing, so we chose to return to it,” said DHMC’s Scott Slogic.

Officials say diet sodas -- which carry their own health risks -- have always been available at the medical center, and that staff and guests simply have more options now.

Related Stories:

NH effort to ban soda, sugary drinks from kids’ menu fizzles

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.