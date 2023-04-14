Firefighters battle blaze at Putney paper mill

PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire crews are battling a blaze at a Putney paper mill.

Officials say crews returning from another call Friday afternoon noticed fire coming from the roof of the Soundview Paper Mill on Water Street. They say the flames were isolated to the roof and that paper dust caked to everything and causing sprinkler heads not to work.

One firefighter was transported for medical attention due to heat-related issues.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.