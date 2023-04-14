Firefighters battle blaze at Putney paper mill

Officials say crews returning from another call Friday afternoon noticed fire coming from the...
Officials say crews returning from another call Friday afternoon noticed fire coming from the roof of the Soundview Paper Mill on Water Street. Courtesy: Kristopher Rader/Brattleboro Reformer(Courtesy: Kristopher Rader/Brattleboro Reformer)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire crews are battling a blaze at a Putney paper mill.

Officials say crews returning from another call Friday afternoon noticed fire coming from the roof of the Soundview Paper Mill on Water Street. They say the flames were isolated to the roof and that paper dust caked to everything and causing sprinkler heads not to work.

One firefighter was transported for medical attention due to heat-related issues.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police raided a home in Richford early Thursday morning.
Police raid Richford home
Surveillance photo
Can you help Vermont police identify theft suspect?
Burlington repeat offender arrested
File photo
Vermont man dies in motorcycle crash
Everett Simpson
Acting as own lawyer, alleged kidnapper cross-examines victim in federal trial

Latest News

jack the tripod
Pets With Potential: Meet Jack
File photo
Dartmouth-Hitchcock reverses sugary drink policy
Dartmouth Health Friday celebrated the opening of its new Patient Pavilion on its Lebanon campus.
Dartmouth Health cuts ribbon on $150M Patient Pavilion
File photo
Brattleboro crowned ‘Strongest Town’