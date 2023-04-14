Former Enosburgh soccer coach sentenced for sexual assault

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Vermont teacher and girl’s soccer coach has reached a plea deal on a sexual assault charge in Franklin County.

Paul Ladd, a coach of the Enosburgh High School girl’s team, was accused of sexually assaulting a former player in 2019 on school grounds. The victim was 18 at the time.

Ladd pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 months in prison and at least eight years of probation. He’ll also remain on Vermont’s Sex Offender Registry for life and will have strict conditions including not coming in contact with any girl under 18.

