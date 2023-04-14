Former UVM Hoopcat Crenca returns as pro wrestler

By Elissa Borden
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM Basketball fans may recognize the name Ben Crenca. The former Hoopcat played four seasons up until he graduated in 2013 and left Vermont. Now he’s back in a decidedly different sport.

Ben Crenca nowadays goes by the name “Big Trouble Ben Bishop,” and he’s back in the Green Mountains for his Vermont Pro Wrestling Entertainment debut Friday night at the Delta Hotel in South Burlington.

Elissa Borden spoke with Crenca about his new career and the match with former WWE superstar Fandango, as well as teaching her some key moves.

