How can Vermont improve youth opportunities?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Upper Valley residents will be the first to take part in an effort to solicit input from Vermonters on opportunities for youth in the state.

The Vermont Youth Opportunity Initiative expands on the Vermont Council on Rural Development’s Vermont Proposition Initiative. That effort seeks to identify 10 areas in which the state can improve the lives of youth in the state -- including expanded child care, broadband access, combatting racism, preventing climate change, and improving public schools and the economy.

Now, they want to hear directly from youth on how to achieve those goals through forums that are being held around the state. “Those could either be program recommendations for things we can do in our communities or in our schools, but they also might be policy recommendations that we would then bring to the Statehouse and bring to state leadership and see what we can do to make those changes and make those action ideas a reality,” said VCRD’s Jenna Koloski.

The first forum is on Thursday from 6 to 7:40 at Oxbow High School -- which includes free pizza. There will also be other meetings in other regions of the state, and folks and also weigh in online.

Related Stories:

Virtual summit aims to provide blueprint for Vermont’s future

Group releases blueprint ahead of ‘Future of Vermont’ summit

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.