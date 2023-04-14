H.S. scores and highlights for Thursday, April 13
Highlights and scores from across the state
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BASEBALL
CVU 7, Rice 6
Hartford 2, Mount Anthony 1
Brattleboro 11, Bellows Falls 2
Granville (NY) 3, Burr & Burton 1
Spaulding 10, St. Johnsbury 0
Milton 14, Lamoille 8
Blue Mountain 14, Richford 4
SOFTBALL
Missisquoi 5, Mt. Abe 0
U-32 21, Harwood 5
Bellows Falls 13, White River Valley 1
Burr & Burton 16, Otter Valley 15
St. Johnsbury 5, Spaulding 1
Milton 13, Lamoille 1
Blue Mountain 10, Richford 9
GIRLS LACROSSE
BFA - St. Albans 19, Colchester 7
South Burlington 12, Essex 9
BOYS LACROSSE
Burr & Burton 15, Brattleboro 3
