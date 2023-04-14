H.S. scores and highlights for Thursday, April 13

Highlights and scores from across the state
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BASEBALL

CVU 7, Rice 6

Hartford 2, Mount Anthony 1

Brattleboro 11, Bellows Falls 2

Granville (NY) 3, Burr & Burton 1

Spaulding 10, St. Johnsbury 0

Milton 14, Lamoille 8

Blue Mountain 14, Richford 4

SOFTBALL

Missisquoi 5, Mt. Abe 0

U-32 21, Harwood 5

Bellows Falls 13, White River Valley 1

Burr & Burton 16, Otter Valley 15

St. Johnsbury 5, Spaulding 1

Milton 13, Lamoille 1

Blue Mountain 10, Richford 9

GIRLS LACROSSE

BFA - St. Albans 19, Colchester 7

South Burlington 12, Essex 9

BOYS LACROSSE

Burr & Burton 15, Brattleboro 3

