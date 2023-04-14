Keeping your cat safe from bird flu

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Domestic cats are catching bird flu in some states, and as the country continues to deal with poultry disease, local vets say it might be a good idea to keep an extra close eye on your feline as the weather heats up.

Bird flu mainly infects wild, migratory, water birds like geese and ducks as well as domestic poultry like chickens. But the CDC says can lead to serious illness and even death in cats that come in contact with sick or dead birds.

Since some cats spend a lot of time outside interacting with -- and eating -- birds, veterinarians say they have increased chances for exposure. “They are hunters, and so when they can hunt, that’s a normal activity for them. If your cat goes outside, it likely is hunting,” said Dr. Erin Forbes with Mountain View Animal Hospital in Essex Junction.

Despite the spread of H5N1 -- the most recent strain of bird flu in our area -- Vermont Fish and Wildlife says they haven’t seen data suggesting cat deaths from the virus, but they recommend keeping cats indoors.

But Forbes says that decision isn’t so simple for many owners.”It’s a very nuanced discussion. A lot of cats are a lot happier when they go outside and their quality of life is better. It’s actually really up to most owners to kind of weigh the risks of what you’re more comfortable with,” she said.

For those who decide to keep letting their cats out, Forbes offers some tips to help dissuade them from potentially infected wild birds. “Make sure your cat is well fed at home and has all that stuff at home -- just so they you know it might hunt a little less. And the other thing is making sure you check your cat’s fecal samples. So, bringing stool samples to the vet every six months to make sure they’re not getting parasites,” she said.

And vets say if you suspect your pet has been exposed to infected birds or poultry, watch for signs of illness and take them in as soon as you see the signs. “If your cat’s acting off, your kitten’s acting off, definitely should be seen, because the longer you wait, the worse they can get and the sicker they can get,” Forbes said.

Related Stories:

Officials warn about poultry-carried illnesses

Soaring egg prices drive more people to take a crack at raising chickens

How Vermont farmers work to protect their flocks amid avian influenza fears

Flock of geese found in Barton died from avian flu

Avian influenza hits Lamoille County backyard flock

Bird flu limits Vt. wildlife rehabilitators

Wildlife Watch: Avian influenza

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.