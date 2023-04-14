Mills transfers to UVM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Just two days after bringing senior guard Aaron Deloney back for a fifth season, the Hoopcats have added another guard via the transfer portal. Brenton Mills announced his commitment to the Catamounts on Twitter Thursday night, coming to Burlington for his fifth and final season of eligibility next Winter.

Mills spent the past two years at Bowling Green, but started his career in America East. The guard from Texas spent two seasons with the Binghamton Bearcats, earning all-conference honors after averaging 13.9 points per game in 2020-21.

