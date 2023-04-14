Out-of-control driver gets hung up on utility pole

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An out-of-control driver ended up suspended on a wire connected to a high-voltage power line in Burlington Thursday night.

Burlington Police say they received multiple 911 calls that a fire started after the car became suspended on the guy wire near Peru Street. When officers arrived, they found the high voltage power line had broken and was arching on the ground.

They say the driver, Dylan Stevens, 28, of St. Albans, was taken to UVM Medical Center and taken into custody after refusing to take a DUI test

The car was removed from the wire and towed.

