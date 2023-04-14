Packed Broadway season at Flynn Theater

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Musicals are back with the Flynn Theater gearing up for the spring season. Kicking off Friday is opening night for Shrek the Musical.

Later this year, theater-goers can expect to see Mean Girls, The Kite Runner, The Cher Show, and Come From Away.

Watch our Melissa Cooney speak with Jay Wahl about the shows to come and the Flynn’s post-pandemic plans.

